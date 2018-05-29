To our mayor, elected officials, and parks and recreation board, where on the levy or the dike are people supposed to go to the restroom? They are few and far between on the dike — and have any of you used them? I bet not!
There are none on Skyline Drive, but the city collects $5 a car. However, when some have to leave to go to a restroom you have to pay another $5 if you don't have a sticker. And on holidays, they charge $10 with all the trash cans overflowing with trash before the holiday weekend even begins.
This makes no sense. We have the money and resources. Use half the money collected and build some decent portable restrooms.
Celina Bullock
Texas City
