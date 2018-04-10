Gun owners let not your heart be troubled. The Second Amendment will not be repealed.
John Paul Stevens, retired Supreme Court judge and NRA life member, was laughing at the anti-gun lobby as he made his statement about repealing it. The Constitution provides procedures for adding or deleting amendments.
A change requires votes of 290 to 145 in the House, 67 to 33 in the senate, and 34 to 16, of the states to ratify.
Bills are introduced every year to repeal a Bill of Rights. None ever has more than single digit support. Teaching turtles to fly might be easier.
Gary Miller
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.