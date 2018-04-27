Mayor Bobby Hocking has served the city of La Marque for several years as a great mayor and advocate for all the citizens of his beloved community. Hocking has served for the right reason, he cares about La Marque and all the residents.
Hocking has done really great things for La Marque since taking office. He has balanced the budget, given across-the-board pay increases to city workers and is currently building a new Public Safety and Fire Station building. Hocking has done all of this without raising taxes and the city now has a surplus.
Hocking is also responsible for growing Bayou Fest into one of Galveston County's premier festivals, drawing thousands of visitors every year.
As a great advocate for La Marque, Hocking has been instrumental on the La Marque Economic Development Corporation board attracting new business to the city.
There are many reason to re-elect Bobby Hocking. The above reasons are just a few.
The best reason to re-elect Hocking, and the reason I am endorsing him, is his undying passion and doing everything in his power for his city.
Thank you and God bless.
Joe Giusti
Pct. 2 Commissioner
Galveston County
