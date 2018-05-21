There sure has been a lot of "trash" talking over the last six months in the paper — and it is not politics.
I sit amused after reading the paper about League City's new trash company ("City: Trash transition smooth despite some complaints," The Daily News, May 16) and at 8:45 p.m. May 16 my trash still sits on the curb waiting to be picked up in Friendswood. I am not writing to complain, but I am thankful that I know that it will be picked up.
I want to thank the waste companies since Hurricane Harvey because I think they do an incredible job. I know it is an inconvenience not to get your trash picked up on time, but is it really worth it to complain and waste your time, the city's time, or the waste company's time?
I know there is legitimate complaints sometimes, just like any company, but I think we are really lucky to have the companies in our area providing trash services. I also like Saturday pickup.
Eric Ashenfelder
Friendswood
