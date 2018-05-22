It seems in this day and age we must stop worrying about the critics of metal detectors in our schools, and the “message it sends our students,” and get them in place. We need maximum security for our children.
It is very expensive, but no cost is too great for all of us to share, to ensure our children are in a safe environment to learn. It will take more security personnel as well, but we have to do it. Get law enforcement and government agencies involved in these security measures. Obtain the costs for equipment and manpower for each school, and as a community, stand together to vote on bonds to pay for these measures.
With all the deranged and hateful individuals in this world, who hold no regard for human lives, we owe it to our children.
These gun control fanatics, with slogans like “It’s Time to Wake up America,” need to pull their head out and put their money where their mouth is.
Those hell-bent on killing, will do so by any means.
This is a morality issue, and you can't “ban it,” but we can make it impossible to get weapons into our schools.
Chris Hines
Texas City
