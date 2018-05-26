An open letter to the Santa Fe High School Class of 2018:
You’re ending one chapter in your lives and starting another. Like the 3 million expected to graduate high school this year, you anticipate walking across the stage in your caps and gowns, officially putting an exclamation point on four years of hard work. I’m not a mind reader, but I sense you can’t wait another minute to step out into the real world.
Each senior class is extolled how they’re special, but you experienced several circumstances in the past year no student has ever gone through. Hurricane Harvey. The lockdown. Weeks of canceled classes. And just recently, the mass shooting which claimed the lives of 10 beloved members of our Indian family. To say you had an unforgettable 2017-18 academic year is an understatement.
Yes, you’re special, but there’s more to it than meets the eye. The difficult moments that pockmarked your senior year have made you wiser, stronger and, more importantly, better individuals. Paraphrasing Audrey Hepburn, nothing is impossible since the word itself says "(you’re) possible."
Adversity be damned because you’re a Santa Fe Indian. You fall, but you rise back up. Congratulations!
John Suayan
La Marque
