Galveston is a beautiful place to live! We have beaches, homes, the sunsets and sunrises. Sure a bunch of nerds on Instagram populate the social media daily with the next Ansel Adams depiction of sunsets, sea shells, whatever. What really makes Galveston wonderful is not what social media captures … how about the people who live here.
Forget the beach, the Avenue O and P’s of the world, and cross into north of Broadway. Be prepared to see real beauty. People who thrive against all odds of poverty and racism. Welfare mommas sleeping in? Hardly. You will see people coming home from the night shifts, people getting ready to do the jobs that most of us would never do, people shopping at the only store in this food desert, people waiting on the bus to get somewhere, kids walking to school.
This is an area where people walk not for exercise — but for transportation. Where homes some of us call dumps are truly the results of landlords who don’t give a damn.
You can roll down your window in this heart of the city and wave and people will wave back. Try that if you are a black man in River Oaks.
Christopher Bertini
Galveston
