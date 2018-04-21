I lived in La Marque for 62 years. I attended every grade level at La Marque Independent School District, served on the La Marque Chamber of Commerce and on the La Marque Parks Board, and even served as a city councilman. I was involved in many youth related sports functions and was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church for 45 years. Those days have passed ... but I keep a close eye on La Marque.
That is why I hope and pray the citizens of La Marque re-elect Mayor Bobby Hocking for another term. He has brought back hope and pride to La Marque. On a personal level he is a true man of God. His faith in the Creator is second to none.
I personally worked with him during the final years of La Marque ISD...doing all we could in our capacity to keep the school district independent. For the benefit of those who enjoy "The Friday Night Lights" every football season, he was responsible for the new score board at Etheredge Stadium.
When he gives you his word — believe him. He is the best candidate for the mayor's office hands down.
Mike Lockwood
Santa Fe
