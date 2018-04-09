I confidently recommend Robert J. Griffon as candidate for Friendswood City Council Position 4.
Griffon knows Friendswood, the ins and outs, the strengths and the needs of our community. We are a unique community, and, although we want to move forward, we want to preserve our personal values as much as our property values.
Robert has sound ideas for fair and ethical business development, increasing tax revenues and making Friendswood an even better place to live, work and raise our children, without sacrificing the reasons we live here.
Robert is interested in ensuring our citizens have easy access around town and out of town. Many live in Friendswood in part to avoid the Houston traffic. Robert wants to improve our infrastructure and address our rising congestion. Friendswood was devastated by Hurricane Harvey. He will work with the local, state and national government and Friendswood volunteers to guarantee we are better prepared and better served when disaster strikes again.
If you want a trustworthy, reliable and hardworking man who will serve only the best interests of the citizens of Friendswood, then join me in voting for Robert J. Griffon for Position 4 in the May 5 election.
Alton Todd
Friendswood
