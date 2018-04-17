As small business owners, and more importantly, parents of current Texas City Independent School District students, we urge voters to preserve the future of our expanded school district and support the proposed TCISD 2018 bond.
New and improved facilities will nurture both collegiate, as well as trade aspirations in our students. District schools are leading the way in supporting students who have an interest in honing a trade, thus preparing them for the skilled jobs workforce.
Early voting for the bond is April 23 through May 2 and Election Day is May 5. Invest in our community’s future workforce and vote "yes" to the TCISD 2018 bond.
“The flaw in our character is our insistence on separating blue-collar jobs from white-collar jobs, and encouraging one form of education over another.” — Mike Rowe
Joshua and Summer Chapman
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.