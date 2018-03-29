Some local elections are about competency — the practice of effectiveness. Some city elections are about character — the practice of integrity. I am supporting Mike Foreman for Friendswood mayor, because my experience says Mike has both.
As Mike's former pastor, I watched Mike close up in his role on the church's personnel committee. Mike was extremely capable in the tough decisions we had to make, and Mike was extremely caring for the persons whose well-being was at stake. Our congregation, therefore, came to lean more and more on Mike's leadership, because he demonstrated true competence and authentic character. That's a rare and invaluable combination in running a church.
That's also a rare and invaluable combination in running a city. For Friendswood residents who place a priority on their mayor's effectiveness, Mike will not disappoint them. For Friendswood residents who place a priority on their mayor's integrity, Mike will not dishonor them. For persons like me who desire both attributes in a mayor, Mike has my utmost confidence.
For Friendswood's sake, I would like to see Friendswood place its confidence in Mike as well.
Charles W. Anderson
Friendswood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.