I am writing to you about the very important choice we have in the mayoral race in La Marque.
This is the first time I have written a letter to the editor in support of a local candidate; but, considering the difficulty of both our choices and the issues facing La Marque, this seemed like an important time to speak up.
We have two very talented and capable individuals running for mayor, and many have said that it’s hard to distinguish between them because they are both highly credentialed and bright.
That is most certainly true, but I feel that Kimberley Yancy has the edge because of her networking capabilities, caring attitude for all, and her “can-do” approach to all she sets her mind to.
Vote for Kimberley J. Yancy.
Barbara Beyonce
La Marque
