Twenty-two years after the Galveston Bay Plan was completed, the Galveston Bay Estuary Program has drafted a revised plan, which is currently available for public review and comment.
I was one of the architects of the original plan. I have reviewed the draft's second edition of the plan.
Protection and restoration of Galveston Bay deserves public support. The plan and the program, deserve support. However, this draft has some problems.
First, the plan has strayed from the definition of its purpose in Section 320 of the Clean Water Act. Second, clear, measurable goals and objectives were removed from the plan. Finally, the plan emphasizes relatively easy activities, and avoids strong, direct and potentially controversial, actions.
The plan should clearly reflect the purposes described in the Clean Water Act. Water quality and aquatic estuarine habitat must be the focus of the plan. The plan should be built around clear statements of environmental problems and clear, measurable goals and objectives.
Finally, the plan should not shy away from difficult actions necessary to protect and restore the bay. In spite of what the plan says, there is no prohibition of the use of regulatory programs to protect and restore Galveston Bay.
Kenneth Teague
Austin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.