Robert Griffon will be a great asset to the Friendswood City Council. My wife and I have known him for over 20 years. During this time, we have witnessed him serving in several leadership positions. Proven leadership should be a foundation for any candidate, but it takes time and life experiences to create these results.
Robert is a man of integrity. As a selfless servant, he has the ability to listen, discuss, debate and provide solutions to problem-solving and implementation. An unbiased perspective on views and issues that city council may face is very important. We are confident that with facts and discussion, he would represent the best interest of the residents of Friendswood.
A deep heritage in Friendswood even strengthens his credentials. As a 47-year resident with multi-generations of family members, he has seen Friendswood transform into the community that we all enjoy every day. This experience helps to identify the challenges that growth creates now and into the future.
If you are a registered voter in Friendswood, vote for Robert Griffon on May 5, for city council Position 4. He will serve you well.
Michael and Janet Wegner
Friendswood
