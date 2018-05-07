I would like to thank La Marque’s honorable Mayor Bobby Hocking for his support of the Lighthouse Charity Team’s effort to feed first responders and victims of the floods brought on by Hurricane Harvey.
His welcome donation from Bayou Fest 2017 went a long way to offset the cost of providing thousands of home cooked meals to the Galveston County flood victims.
His kindness and generosity will ensure we can continue to be there in times of need. People Helping People — Cooking for a Cause.
Thank you Mayor Hocking.
Scott Gordon
President, Lighthouse Charity Team
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.