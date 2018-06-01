Hurray for Judy Glaister about the comics in The Daily News ("Change in the comics not appreciated," The Daily News, May 30). I have been a subscriber since the '50s and have seen the news totally ignore the subscribers for a few years now, and with the new lousy comics is really socking it to the subscribers.
Some of the comics don’t really make sense. Give me back "Dagwood & Blondie," "Hagar," "Beetle Bailey," "Zits" and many more that have been taken away.
I may need to start looking at the Houston Chronicle and see what they have. We also need Dolph Tillotson and Heber Taylor back to take care of customers as in the years past.
Bring back our comics and I will quit griping.
Eddie Janek
Galveston
