The Port of Galveston, a public utility, has imposed a 261 percent fee increase on private parking lot owners. Galveston taxpayers have been subsidizing the port’s operations for over 75 years at a current annual cost of over $3 million.
Local leaders are allowing a publicly subsidized port to destroy private sector businesses that pay property taxes, and local leaders are also approving taxpayer funded subsidies to the port.
Is anyone at The Daily News going to start connecting the dots and holding people to account? As the port is a public utility, the public has a right to know where the cash flows are going, or even more importantly, not going.
This is textbook crony capitalism and it represents a theft of productivity from island taxpayers.
Norman Pappous
Galveston
