There may be another cause of school shootings that few people even think about. I read an article by Dr. Bruce West in which he predicted there would be more mass murders.
He said everyone is getting in on the blame game: guns, bullying, school leaders, politicians, video games. Never blamed are the processed food industry that makes, sells and promotes nonfoods that make up the Standard American Diet, which is devoid of real vitamin-B; the medical profession that promotes a low-fat, high-carbohydrate diet also devoid of vitamin-B; and the pharmaceutical industry that promotes only drugs for mental health.
Processed foods are by far the most major underlying cause of adolescent violence. These SAD diets are filled with nonfoods, which are primarily carbohydrates and most of which are refined, full of sugar and highly processed. They are devoid of vitamin B and omega 3 fats, essential brain foods.
With time, these SAD diets will cause the B vitamin deficiency to worsen and they begin to suffer B-Complex Deficiency Syndrome.
The syndrome in young people often starts with depression, and then can quickly worsen to nervousness, irritability, anxiety, paranoiac thinking and, over time, cause morbid fears, rage and hostility.
Robert Hart
Hitchcock
