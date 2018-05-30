“My thought is that if you do not do something, you do not have a prayer of being elected. My generation will see to that." — Megan McGuire, Santa Fe student
Another one. This time in Santa Fe, which is in Texas Congressional District 14. Our representative, Randy Weber, can no longer hide from the epidemic of school shootings in America. Does Weber have any solutions? His constituents don’t know because he refuses to respond to emails and phone calls regarding this subject.
Will he hold an open town hall to discuss school shootings? Doesn’t look like it. He is hoping we all just go on with our lives. After all, school is almost out. Our collective memory can’t possibly hold him accountable for doing zero about school shootings by November, can it?
I am calling on all of us to be like Megan Mcguire. Vote him out.
Galveston County, you can vote for a representative who is interested in your ideas. Who is holding a town hall to discuss this very issue. Her name is Adrienne Bell. She is the leader we are looking for.
Teresa Kumelski
League City
