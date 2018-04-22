Carolyn Sunseri has been on the Galveston City Council representing District 6 for the past four years. Since that time, I have seen more improvements throughout our island than I have seen in years past.

Carolyn Sunseri and the current city council have played a major role in many of the recent improvements to Galveston. Some of my favorites are the beautiful palm trees on our seawall, the expanded beaches including the new Babe’s Beach, the new baseball complex, and the long overdue road and drainage projects, particularly in District 6.

I hope you will join me in re-electing Carolyn Sunseri, City Council District 6.

Tonya Hebert

Galveston

