In response to the guest column by the Rev. James E. Daniels ("Trying to move forward in a backward America," The Daily News, June 4): Well I guess the time is here again to spew divisive and racially charged words again. There is no basis for the statement made by Daniels declaring that "making America great again" is wanting to turn back the clock to slavery days. His is a racist rant and only leads to more distrust and strife among the races in Texas.
Starting the column talking about loss of jobs overseas is normal, then to go into total meltdown with baseless language is not going to help anyone. It is time to do the right thing, call out all that incite hate, fear by association of past atrocities, those who hide behind masks, real and social.
God only sees people, not color. We need to work together to move forward, bringing up things that are certainly not going to happen again accomplish nothing. We have seen how fast life can change, live it to the fullest with honor and faith.
Gaylon Ray
Texas City
