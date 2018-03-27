For 64 years, Sunshine Center Inc. has provided education, training and employment services to individuals with developmental disabilities, as well as support services for their families. Sunshine is a private, nonprofit organization that relies on funding and donations.
Many of the individuals we serve are unable to pay for services. At Sunshine, we refuse to let these individuals go without program services just because they have limited means. I cannot stress enough how important Sunshine has been in the lives of our clients.
On April 14, we will host a spring fling as a fundraiser. This event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Elks Lodge, 1518 23rd St., in Galveston. Tickets are $25 and this includes food and music. We will have a silent auction and raffles. Please consider purchasing tickets. Even if you cannot attend, donations will be accepted.
The Sunshine Center has many needs and your donations are greatly appreciated. Please contact the Sunshine Center for a ticket at 409-763-5029.
Laura Tacquard
La Marque
