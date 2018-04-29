Following the conversation about the proposed new bridge to Pelican Island in The Daily News, I have become confused about rail access.

The way the dialogue has been going, one would think that the only way to provide rail service to Pelican Island is to build a land bridge. Trains have traversed conventional bridges of all designs all over the world. However, we have to look no farther than the old causeway to see a prime example of a rail running over a conventional bridge, not a land bridge.

Granted, the old causeway may not be 75 feet high — and I’m not an engineer — but where there’s a will …

James Templer

League City

