Jason Tabor has been at the polls every day of the early voting stage of his run for mayor of Santa Fe.
He saw that as an important part of the race so he could talk to voters face-to-face to answer any questions early voters might have about his expectations to make city hall strong again.
Some have questioned his lack of experience, but by reading his bio, not sure anyone would argue that point very long. He is a longtime business owner in the city. Past president of the Mainland Rotary Club that encompasses Santa Fe. Longtime supporter of Santa Fe education serving as Rotary Youth Leadership Awards director and Santa Fe ISD Interact Coordinator, along with being a PALS sponsor and current member and past president of Santa Fe Education Foundation.
City growth is in need of strong — but logical thinking — to see that growth continue. City hall should be finding ways to help taxpayers, developers and especially other entities in the community. Jason looks forward to working with present council members to reset some expectations in that area.
Help Jason in that endeavor by voting between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at city hall.
Bobby J. Wylie
Santa Fe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.