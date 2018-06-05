Whose idea was it to stop putting "Peanuts," "Snuffy Smith," "Beetle Bailey," "Garfield" and the other ones that the readers love in this newspaper?

Also, put the old cryptoquote back in.

Vonda Daniels

Texas City

Editor's note: The comic strips "Peanuts" and "Garfield" do still appear on The Daily News' comics page.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Log In Purchase a Subscription