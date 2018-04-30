Jackie Cole is running for city council in District 6 against incumbent Carolyn Sunseri. Sunseri has raised much more money, as she is well connected, and mentions as her accomplishments that she informed her constituents. It is thus well possible that Sunseri might win. However, this is not certain if we pause and think it over.
Jackie is running as an independent voice, promising, as she had done before, to appear well-prepared at every city council meeting through independent thinking and research guided by integrity. What does that mean, independent thinking in a state that cherishes conservative group-think? Jackie’s record provides an example for that. As a veterinarian, she is well connected to nature, and cherishes everything that makes life worth living, not just pets, but also trees. Remember that trees help to conserve life on planet Earth, and that previous civilizations were wiped out after they cut down their trees?
Through her co-founded organization, Galveston Island Tree Conservancy, she provided leadership for replanting the many trees that were wiped out after Hurricane Ike in Galveston. Thus, we can expect leadership from her, rather than simply informing constituents about what others are doing in Galveston.
Peter Santschi
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.