Do your readers matter? It's obvious the change in the comics shows a total disregard to your readers.
Reading between the lines it appears to be purely an an economic decision. To claim the tragic events that occurred and prevented you from informing us of the change is bad form. Some other news or articles would have been a welcome distraction.
So, with no warning, and a total disregard to your subscribers, you've chosen to remove old friends. The average person who reads a newspaper daily is 60 and older. Your new choices for the most part are irrelevant.
Brian Goldman
La Marque
