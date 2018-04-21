I am proud and honored to endorse Carolyn Sunseri for re-election to the Galveston City Council, District 6. I have known Carolyn for over 25 years and have found her to be an independent leader and thinker who exemplifies integrity, vision and an unwavering passion for Galveston.
As a fellow Campeche Cove homeowner, Carolyn has done an amazing job of keeping our neighborhood well informed on issues and events that could affect our day-to-day living not just in the West End, but island wide. I know more about what is happening in Galveston and in District 6 since Carolyn has been our city council representative than I have in the 38 years we have lived in the West End.
As a BOI, Carolyn brings a deep commitment to the city of Galveston and she will continue to work tirelessly on our behalf to make a positive difference in our city. Please join me in re-electing Carolyn Sunseri for Galveston City Council, District 6.
Cindy Schulz
Galveston
