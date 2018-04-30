Phil Roberts is currently serving as mayor pro-tem of Texas City. He is currently running for re-election for the at-large position.
Roberts served as a trustee of Texas City ISD from 2006 to 2010. This, and his experience as mayor pro-tem, gives him a good understanding of the working of these institutions.
Phil and his wife, Paula, chose to raise their family here. All three children are proud graduates of TCISD. Supporting all of the youth continues to be a top priority.
Mayor Matt Doyle has announced that this will be his last year to serve as mayor. Like previous mayors, the city has been in good hands during Mayor Doyle’s term.
Texas City voters have rejected a professional city manager style of governing and this is not going to change as long as there is a line of candidates who are willing, dedicated and qualified to occupy that position. Phil Roberts has the experience and qualifications to meet that challenge, and he is willing to run for mayor when Mayor Doyle steps down.
Phil Roberts will deliver the leadership, respect and trust, both as a commissioner and a future mayor if voters choose to do so.
Jack Cross
Texas City
