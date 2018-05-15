Now more than ever, after 35 years working disaster recovery, every day I hear the stories of sadness. I cannot answer the question, “Why can’t we get enough money to fix our house?” Even sadder is all the families trying to live upstairs or gave their houses to "I will pay cash for your house" home deals, now no home.
There must be a way to do Round 2 and help these people. After all, it is our community, friends and homeowners who are suffering. Where is the help? All they want is to start living again.
Go drive any flooded subdivision, see the vacant empty houses, feel the helplessness in the air. Picture three years from now; houses just siting. What has happened to this community?
You won’t like what you say nor hear. No one wants a handout, just a way to get back into their homes. Why isn’t there a place to help the ones that now need it?
Stan Miller
Hitchcock
