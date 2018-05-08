I believe the federal flood money could be used to clean and widen Highland Bayou from where the Diversionary Canal and Highland Bayou split down to the Gulf of Mexico.
It should be cleared of trees and widened and the banks and shoulders maintained.
Right of way would have to be purchased to allow for widening and maintenance. This should help with the flow of water from the north areas, as well as east of state Highway 6.
Joseph Garcia
Hitchcock
Highland Bayou and the diversion canal don't empty to the Gulf Of Mexico. They drain into Jones lake which drains to Galveston Bay which drains to the Gulf.
