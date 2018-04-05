The Grand 1894 Opera House will host its 23rd annual Grand Kids Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday on Postoffice Street between 20th and 23rd streets in Galveston.
This exciting event is free to attend — and what fun you, your family and friends are sure to have. Set to take place in Galveston’s Cultural Arts District in historic downtown Galveston, the festival will feature over 40 hands-on arts and craft exhibits and booths, live entertainment on stage at The Grand, student choirs, dance groups, musicians, professional family entertainment … and that’s just the beginning.
Whether your children and grandchildren are eager to learn about quilting, woodworking and ceramics, starting their own art collection, visiting the special petting zoo, listening to storytellers in the tipi tent, flying high on the zip line, bouncing on the inflatables, or simply blowing bubbles — The Grand Kids Festival has it all.
Be sure and come hungry, as there will be seven food trucks offering everything from tempting homemade donuts to some of “Texas’ finest bar-b-que.”
The Grand Kids Festival is the largest free arts-focused children’s event on the Gulf Coast.
See you Saturday!
Sarah Piel
Festival director
The Grand 1894 Opera House
