On May 5, elections will be held for the Galveston County Consolidated Drainage District, which manages flood control for the Clear Creek watershed. I live in the Quakers Landing Subdivision in Friendswood, which was flooded by Hurricane Harvey.
I and my neighbors have been dismayed as we learn more about past and current efforts (or lack of efforts) at flood control for Clear Creek. It is time for new blood in the drainage district. Most area residents don't even know the district exists and collects property taxes, which is part of the problem. Harris County has spent millions of dollars improving drainage in Houston and Pearland — and now all that water accumulates in unimproved sections of Clear Creek in Friendswood.
I am supporting Marcus Rives for Position 3 and Christine Mangle-Smith for Position 4. They met with the Quakers Landing neighborhood and have convinced me they will bring more transparency and public involvement to the drainage district and finally get an overall flood control plan developed and funded.
David Pastalaniec
Friendswood
