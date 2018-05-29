On Monday, when I got my morning paper, I had an awful surprise. The editorial staff decided to redo the comics.
They said they chose content that kept most of the popular old favorites, but when I turned to the comics only "Peanuts" and "Garfield" were there. Gone were "Blondie and Dagwood," "Beetle Bailey," "Hi and Lois," "Snuffy Smith," "Mutts," "Hagar the Horrible," "Zits" and "Dennis the Menace."
That does not seem to be to be keeping most of the popular old favorites.
A big part of my morning ritual is to read the paper and to read my old favorite comics. I will miss them and may start a new ritual without the paper as it won’t be the same without those that have been replaced. Many of my friends are also saddened and feel like I do.
Judy Glaister
Galveston
