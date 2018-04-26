I would like to comment on the failure of Texas City Emergency Management on the recent issue at the Valero Texas City site. As a retired EGS manager and someone who served on the IMAS board, we the public are deserving of the truth and due diligence from the emergency management director.
In the newspaper ("Report: Valero explosion released air contaminants," The Daily News, April 25) there are conflicting statements by the Texas air quality board and the mayor. It was also stated that a report from emergency management was still not received.
The job of the emergency director is to get facts through an active investigation, not to regurgitate what the site's management says.
I know it can be done; it was done right during the previous emergency manager's tenure. We need truth and facts on these incidents in the industrial sites in Texas City, anything less is useless banter. Hold the office of emergency management in Texas City to a high standard.
Gaylon Ray
Texas City
