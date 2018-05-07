With a heavy heart I write this letter.
I've read great obituaries about Frank Pelosi. I knew Frank for a good 50 years or so and had a ton of respect for him and Linda. All the years I had known him I never heard him criticize anyone. Always had a smile on his face and a good word for everyone.
We have had a lot of great men in Galveston and Frank is the at top of the list. He went through the Depression and served his country with pride and distinction. Then went on to raise a great family. I enjoyed kidding him about fleecing his friends on the golf course.
To Frank’s family, you all had great parents and “thanks” for sharing them with us.
Eddie Janek
Galveston
