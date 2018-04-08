No, don’t buy the fish wrap! Contribute to it. Write a letter to the editor (I heard he can read). Send in a guest opinion article. Better yet, go out and cover some news stories so we don’t have to read the continued saga of the open records request to the Lake Okeechobee Nature Preserve for coffee expenditures. Lord knows the current crop of expensive reporters and the 175-year-old paper could use some help.
Galveston has been through a zillion storms and has bounced back better than ever. True testament to the fine men and women (some of whom hate my guts) who have not taken the excuse of expensive school supplies.
We can do it Galveston, save the paper from the paper!
Christopher Bertini
Galveston
