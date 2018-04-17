Watching the questioning of Mark Zuckerberg by congressmen it became obvious that there were two types of questioners; ones that needed explanation and ones using the national soapbox — until Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vermont) began. Anyone watching Zuckerberg's behavior could quickly see his eyes relax realizing that finally he was being questioned by someone who understood the situation and was only interested in solving problems. Look into Zuckerberg's eyes and you will see, as he did, that the terse Rep. Welch was searching for cooperation in solving those problems.
l find it extremely galling that while we are stuck with a 71-year-old narcissist, a truly gifted 71-year-old Rep. Welch is not our president. l can state that because l have known Peter since first grade. Our high school was extremely rigorous academically and Pete was always in the advanced placement classes at the top of our class.
From the look in Zuckerberg's eyes, you could tell he was glad to answer to a man who understood the situation. We would all be much better off having Rep. Welch as our leader, as would the rest of the world. There is still hope.
Chuck Auth
Galveston
