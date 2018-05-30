In reference to the article "Woman: Police blocked alley, then got threatening" (The Daily News, May 17) regarding the police blocking the driveway is all too common. Driveways and handicap parking being blocked because people are so important they do not need to observe the needs of others. Oh, I will only be a short time in the store, etc., is always their excuse.
Police officers are to be role models and there is no excuse by them to break the rules that they would give others a ticket for the same thing. The fact that they became aggressive when caught by Janice Stanton and her grandson is a true trait of a bully that when caught doing something wrong gets defensive. The officer, if on duty, should not have been taking care of personal business in the first place. The officer in question should hand delivered some flowers (not on duty time) and apologize to Stanton for his behavior. When that is done — he should write himself a ticket.
I have known Janice Stanton for many years, and she and her family have been community leaders. I would believe her if she says the officers presented the situation as racial. These officers need to go back to training school.
Dennis Miller
Galveston
