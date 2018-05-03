Over the years, I have seen Kimberley Yancy take on community tasks that seemed next to impossible to accomplish, either because there were no financial resources available or the politics did not seem strong enough.
For example, teens in our community had little to do and few public places to go on weekend evenings. Kimberley solved that problem pragmatically by partnering with the local business community establishing Safe Late Night La Marque for students.
She is a hard worker, especially when she is on a task.
Donna Ellison
La Marque
