While we love living in our beautiful city, we have serious issues and need a true leader in the mayor’s office to guide us through these times. Kimberley Yancy understands that our next mayor will need to provide the leadership necessary for all parts to work together to be successful.
Under Yancy's leadership, the office of mayor will open lines of communications with the school district and community — something that has been sorely missing for many years.
Kimberley Yancy isn’t afraid to challenge the status quo and ask the tough questions, rather than dismissing an issue or passing it to someone else to fix.
Vote for Kimberley J. Yancy for La Marque mayor.
Lois Henderson-Jones
Texas City
