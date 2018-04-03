I've known and worked with Trish Hanks for over 20 years and have found her to be a true leader who exemplifies integrity, vision and strong values.
Trish is extremely qualified for the position of city council as one of her greatest strengths is her dedication and passion for service. She served in many leadership roles during her time at the Friendswood Independent School District and was the superintendent for 15 years. Under her strong leadership, FISD became one of the leading districts in the state.
Trish possesses the ability to consider all sides of a situation before making a decision. When making important decisions for FISD, she always took the time to listen and understand the viewpoints of parents, students and the affect it would have on the future of the district. It was an extreme privilege to have worked under her leadership during her tenure at FISD.
Trish cares deeply for our community and its prosperous future. I am positive she will bring the same devotion and passion to our city council as she did to FISD. Join me in voting for Trish Hanks for Friendswood City Council, Position 3.
Debbie Woodson
Friendswood
