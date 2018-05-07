I have never been a fan of social media. Frankly, I have seen it hurt people, families, marriages, presidents and harm more than help. Not this time. I read the Instagram post about Verne Troyer (Mini-Me from the Austin Powers movies). He struggled with depression like many of us.
In the post his loved ones wrote how “he struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much.”
Depression and suicide attacks all ages, races, incomes — everyone. It is an amazingly difficult topic to discuss, truly understand and recover from.
I must confess at one point in my life, I used the word selfish. Not now, I cried when I read that post. There are amazing organizations out there to help. I refer friends, clients and strangers to remindsupport.org. Great group. Free. Confidential. Look it up. They sponsor free support groups for all people struggling with depression. Go to a meeting if you are fighting the fight. Take a friend who is fighting the fight as well.
Don’t hide your depression, get help. God bless.
Chris Bertini
Galveston
