I hope that the Santa Fe students join with Parkland and others to challenge the gun lobby, National Rifle Association, and finally wake America up.
As it turns out, after more than 200 years of intense scrutiny by people more versed in the law than you and I — and in the face of seemingly endless American gun violence — the meaning of the Second Amendment continues to baffle and elude. In this case, the country's founders have left us to founder.
With the tragic multiple shootings recently in Colorado, Oregon, Connecticut, Texas and other places getting so much attention, friends and enemies of guns are, as usual, pushing and shoving each other. And the Second Amendment, also as usual, is caught right in the thick of it.
"A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed."
This is how it should have read when the Second Amendment was drafted: A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free nation, and the right of the people in the militia to keep and bear their arms by the authority of their governor.
Glen Walters
Galveston
