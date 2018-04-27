After "Obamacare" was up and running, it was not possible to watch a session of Congress without hearing GOP members referring to Obama's "big lie" — "If you like your doctor you can keep him."
Fast forward to the passage of the "Trump Tax Cut" legislation. On many occasions, I heard Trump extolling the tax cuts as middle-class benefits that would not benefit him, his family, his businesses, nor his rich friends. The tax cuts as enacted granted to Trump and his rich friends a 6.6 percent reduction in their personal income tax rate; a 40 percent reduction in their business income tax rate; and an additional 20 percent carried interest rate reduction for those in special businesses, including real estate and hedge fund management.
Over 84 percent of the tax cut benefits go to those earning over $75,000. This is a huge gift to the wealthiest Americans.
Since passage of the Trump Tax Cuts, I have not heard a word about Trump's egregious lie.
The difference between Obama's and Trump's untruths?
Obama's was an unrealized aspirational hope. Trump's was a distraction from his self-enrichment.
Sad!
Jerome Bourgeois
League City
(22) comments
"Over 84 percent of the tax cut benefits go to those earning over $75,000. This is a huge gift to the wealthiest Americans."
A non-issue, Jerome. So you consider those making a little over $75,000 rich? Interesting. Pew defined middle class households as those earning 67%-200% of a state's median income. median income was $59,055 in January 2018. That makes the middle class earning between $39, 566.
"Tax cuts for the rich, tax cuts for the rich" is the mantra being parroted by Liberal Trump haters. Since the "wealthy" pay most of the taxes, why not? Liberals sound like SPOILED children: "Their tax was bigger than mine. Boo hoo!" It's tax cuts for ALL Americans! Communist love class welfare. Looks like the party symbol of the donkey is being replaced by a hammer and sickle.
And look at the results of the tax cuts: Black unemployment down to historic lows, Hispanic unemployment down to historic lows, women's unemployment down, fourteen states have set new records for low unemployment rates. Even Liberal California has hit a historic low of 4.1% - the lowest since the BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) started reporting it. Texas has a lower unemployment rate at 4.0%. Take home pay has risen across the nation.
https://www.bls.gov/web/laus/laumstrk.htm
"Where is the outrage over Trump's untruths?" What "untruth"? The middle class got their tax cuts.So did the "wealthy". So what? It could have been more but Congress changed the parameters set by President Trump.
Come November I'm not voting for the party who chose NOT to give me a tax cut. I'm keeping more money out of the same TRS retirement annuity. I'm going to thank those who voted for that!
Sorry, I posted before completing the statistics on what a middle class earner makes.
Pew defined middle class households as those earning 67%-200% of a state's median income. Median income was $59,055 in January 2018. That makes the middle class earning between $39,566 and $108,110. So people making over $75,000 are in the MIDDLE CLASS. I'm at the low end of "middle class" but my TRS annuity check is higher due to the tax cuts. [beam]
Change the typo: $118,110 is the high end of middle class.
When are we going to stop the class warfare and just look at the facts. Here are the most complete facts that I can find based on 2014 information. Historically the percentages stay within 3% of those listed.
In 2014, 139.6 million taxpayers reported earning $9.71 trillion in
adjusted gross income and paid $1.37 trillion in individual income taxes.
· The share of income earned by the top 1 percent of taxpayers rose to
20.6 percent in 2014. Their share of federal individual income taxes also
rose, to 39.5 percent.
· In 2014, the top 50 percent of all taxpayers paid 97.3 percent of all
individual income taxes while the bottom 50 percent paid the remaining
2.7 percent.
· The top 1 percent paid a greater share of individual income taxes (39.5
percent) than the bottom 90 percent combined (29.1 percent).
· The top 1 percent of taxpayers paid a 27.1 percent individual income tax
rate, which is more than seven times higher than taxpayers in the bottom
50 percent (3.5 percent).
So how much more should those at the top pay. Remember those in the top percentages are the ones providing jobs for the others. Someone please tell me where the inequity lies. BTW I am not one of the top percentage earners. Living in DC I am very much in the middle class and have never been jealous of those that work hard and take risks keeping the profits they have earned.
Just another liberal who can not stand to see Pres. Trump undo mess that Obama and his ilk made out of this nation.... What these people will never understand is that you can not make a poor man rich by making the rich poor.... If you could then the poor in this nation would be rich as there has been a wealth transfer of over 20 trillion dollars since the mid 60's when the so called "great society" was created.... Besides who creates jobs in this nation? The Rich and the small business person who takes risks with THEIR money and works very hard to create wealth for them and their families, and some just want the government to take it all away from them to give it to the ones who have not taken any risks on their own....
The left is NEVER going to stop the class warfare because that and race baiting and spending OPM is all they've got to offer.
'Let me be clear', it must really gall them that their most recent champion has already been wildly 'trumped' (OK...but it fit.....[wink]) despite their best efforts to divert, distract, and deflect at every single step of the way, by an economy moving about 3 times better in one year than their guy managed in 8, and that the middle class they point to so often is NOW seeing long time and/or all time record low unemployment, income increases, opportunities increases, and is no longer mired in a 'progressive new normal', and is returning from where the last guy deposited them...which was in SECOND place behind Canada, the FIRST time in this nations history that our middle class was behind any others. This by a guy who is more concerned with being productive than with being liked....imagine that....
Only the left would B about lower food stamps and welfare use while at the same time calling actual in our pocket with some of our OWN earned money bucks back tax breaks 'crumbs'.
Maybe Nobel should have saved that prize, awarded for what our ex 'might accomplish' for a guy who, despite deep flaws and not being poersonally adored, has actually got a clue, and ACTS on it, how to deal with an economy and with both our 'allies' and enemies.
If the ex wasn't the type of person he is, he'd return the 'award' as the exercise in futility it was, or better yet give it to a guy who knows how to be President, and doesn't worry about just looking 'presidential'.....[whistling]
Keeping his promises is not lying. Calling 20 hours a week a job was the new normal of BHO and HRC. Getting a real job is the correction to BHO/HRC new normal. Sure looks like Trump and congress gave American workers the right tax reform to produce jobs. A lot of Americans who were not paying any taxes [ on welfare of some kind ] are becoming taxpayers. If people rich enough to employ people use their tax cut to hire more people the reform is doing a good job. Who got a tax cut is not as important as who got a job.
There's plenty of outrage over Trump's untruths. That's one reason his approval rating has hovered in the high-30s to low-40s for the past year.
Trumps approval rating has been in the high 40s to low 50s according to Rasmussen. Why choose Rasmussen over Gallup and the others???? Rasmussen Presidential preferential polling was CLOSEST to the actual vote in 2016. When the others over poll Liberals and Democrats, what else do you expect? But if you believe in GARBAGE POLLING, that's your business. Trump will be re-elected in 2020.
I believe in aggregation of polling. You're a mathematician; you should believe in it too.
I believe in HONEST polling. Skewing the demographic sampling to the Left is DISHONEST. It does not represent the real United States. Check the demographics of the pollsters who give Trump a low rating. But even Gallup admits "Trump's Re-Elect Figures Similar to Those of Obama, Clinton"
http://news.gallup.com/poll/233000/trump-elect-figures-similar-obama-clinton.aspx
Hmmmm.... maybe there's some correlation at this point in a term of office between higher approval rating and low economic and foreign policy accomplishment, vs lower approval rating and lot of accomplishments in both areas....
Maybe.....
[innocent]
Hahaha! I think Trump's rating is low because he's a detestable person. He lies, he cheats, he appears to be a racist and misogynist, he's unfriendly, etc. I'd be willing to bet we eventually find out he's a crook and a traitor. Detest is not too strong a word for my opinion of him as a person.
But judging him on accomplishments alone, I'm pretty pleased. His policies that I agree with have mostly succeeded, or succeeded thus far, and his policies I disagree with have either failed, or failed thus far, or it's too early to tell.
"he's a detestable person. He lies, he cheats, he appears to be a racist and misogynist, he's unfriendly, etc. I'd be willing to bet we eventually find out he's a crook and a traitor."
Sounds like you've been following FAKE NEWS. Don't be so gullible, Steve.
"I'd be willing to bet we eventually find out he's a crook and a traitor."
How much do you want to bet?
A whole lot.
Steve - Sounds like a Love / Hate thing you have going with Trump. Love him when you agree, hate when you don't. Normal politics.
No, Bill, I never love him. I tolerate him because I have no other choice.
" I never love him." Are you Christian? Christians love everybody, even their enemies. And he said he loves you.
"To everyone still recovering in Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, California, and everywhere else — we are with you, we love you, and we will pull through together." State of the union message.
And to think that even with all that, there's been a heckuva improvement...[beam]
Personally, I would always rather work at, well, work with someone I disliked greatly who'd actually work and do a good job than with a friendly screw up and slacker.....
But, that's just me....
Even better is a highly competent, honorable, trustworthy, friendly person. This is the type of person we should elect. Hopefully one will run, one of these days.
Sorry guy; Reagan is dead, and there's no one on the horizon to fit your criteria. You get what you get and have to live with the ugly side.
Make up your mind, Steve....ya wanna talk politics, or fantasy.....[whistling]
Actually, that sounds a lot like a Republican, that curious breed of politico who simply can't be happy with some of the pie, but wants the whole darn thing or by golly they'll just pick up their cards and screw up everybody elses game.
That's where Democrats are politically smarter...they don't give a hoot what runs for office...they'll all get behind it as long as enough promises are made to reward votes cast....[rolleyes]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.