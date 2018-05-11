As I look forward to Mother's Day and its cherished bond between mother and child, my mind wanders to dairy cows, worldwide symbols of motherhood, who never get to see or nurture their own babies.
Newborn calves are torn from their mothers at birth and turned into veal cutlets, so we can drink the milk designed for them. The grief-stricken mothers bellow for days, hoping in vain for their return.
Most dairy cows spend their lives chained on a concrete floor, with no access to the outdoors. Each year, they are impregnated artificially, to maintain production, and milked by machines twice a day. When production drops, around 4 years of age, they are ground into hamburgers.
Dairy products are laden with cholesterol, saturated fats, hormones, pathogens, and antibiotics, leading to obesity, diabetes, heart disease and stroke. Most adults even lack the enzyme for digesting dairy products. Humans are the only creatures drinking milk of another species.
This Mother's Day, let's honor motherhood and our natural compassion for animals by rejecting the dairy industry's cruelty and disease. Let's replace cow's milk and its products with delicious, healthful, cruelty-free plant-based milk, cheese and ice cream products offered by our supermarket.
Gregory Driscoll
Galveston
I agree that humans were never intended to drink cow's milk. It causes more digestive problems than people imagine.
Gotta give this author points for consistency......[wink]
You'd think on Mother's day the subject would be HUMAN mothers, but, well, to each his own....
If your system cannot tolerate cow's milk then don't drink it.
I guess you cannot have regular ice cream either.
Nor cheese.
It's all in the genes.
"Somewhat less than 40% of people in the world retain the ability to digest lactose after childhood. The numbers are often given as close to 0% of Native Americans, 5% of Asians, 25% of African and Caribbean peoples, 50% of Mediterranean peoples and 90% of northern Europeans. Sweden has one of the world's highest percentages of lactase tolerant people."
https://www.nytimes.com/1982/05/05/garden/personal-health-enzyme-deficiency-is-the-reason-many-can-t-digest-milk.html
As for me, I'll enjoy my glass of milk, my occasional ice cream, my sandwiches with cheese in it (and that includes cheeseburgers)!
Sounds like a Blue Bell moment to me!
