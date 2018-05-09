I wish Texas would start to use the doctrine of interposition, which was accepted when the Constitution was ratified. This doctrine states that an individual state may oppose any federal action it believes encroaches on its sovereignty.
Under the Constitution each state is sovereign. The central government only has limited powers. If each state is sovereign as the Constitution says then each state can have its own unique laws, and if you don't like those laws you can move to another state with laws that agree with your own beliefs.
The best way to lose your rights is to have them concentrated in one level of government. In the 1930s, Adolf Hitler removed sovereign power from the German states and concentrated power in Berlin.
If you live in New York and would like to know if your neighbor has a gun, it would be difficult to find out. If you move to Texas you would know your neighbor has a gun because everyone in Texas has a gun.
Robert Hart
Hitchcock
