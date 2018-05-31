Last week was a very hard week for many people. Some of us tried desperately to help — in any possible way to make the burden of the Santa Fe shooting just a tiny bit lighter for the devastated students and family members who were both directly and indirectly affected.
As the Galveston County Community Coalition Coordinator, I asked several key members of our Galveston Island community to help provide healthy distractions for the Santa Fe students and their families. My teenage niece, who'd recently attended Santa Fe High School, suggested trying to provide healthy distractions.
I want to publicly acknowledge Nancy Schultz with Galveston's Children's Museum, Karla Klay with Artist Boat, and Tino Gonzales with Sea Star Base Galveston for immediately offering their facilities. I tried to make these free offers known to social service networks in the Santa Fe area.
As this new week unfolds, maybe the offers will be utilized. As a devoted community member, I want to officially and sincerely thank Nancy, Karla and Tino for their instant generosity. Your three lovely hearts helped lighten the burden of my own heavy heart. You are definitely the kind of humans that hold us all together in times of real need. You each made this dark time, a little bit lighter.
Mary Beth Trevino
Galveston County Community Coalition coordinator at BACODA
