In response to David Hardee’s guest column ("Santa Fe shooting caused by corrupted society," The Daily News, May 26): I say... where do you get off using the tragedy suffered in Santa Fe to promote your personal political agenda?
The Supreme Court has already ruled on prayer in schools, and our founding fathers were convinced that separation of church and state was a principle this country should stand on. No one says students cannot pray in schools, only that public schools, supported with taxpayer money, cannot promote organized prayer activities in our schools.
Let us all continue to remember and pray for all who have suffered as a result of the tragedy in Santa Fe, and hold all victims and survivors up in love.
Our country remains great, Mr. Hardee. It’s time to make America kind again.
Rebecca Castro
Galveston
