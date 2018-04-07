Galveston’s economic and social welfare is directly tied to its environmental quality. Artist Boat is Galveston’s premier environmental and, in my opinion, best managed nonprofit organization.
Continuing its leadership role in raising environmental awareness, Artist Boat is hosting a forum for local and state candidates. I urge all voters to attend and learn which candidates have a grasp of our environmental issues and which do not.
Too many politicians incorrectly believe that environmental concerns cannot be successfully addressed without harming the job market. That belief is shortsighted and, in the long run, counterproductive. Our best leaders recognize the ironclad connection between responsible environmental stewardship and economic sustainability. Please plan to attend and learn which candidates have the ideas that will best improve our environment and community.
The Artist Boat forum will be 5:30 p.m. April 16 at 13117 Settegast Road on Galveston’s West End. It will be moderated by Galveston’s esteemed and, unfortunately, outgoing Councilwoman Terrilyn Tarlton.
Norman Pappous
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.